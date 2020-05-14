Fake news being spread about Expo Center Hospital’s expenses: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Punjab’s provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has rubbished the rumors doing rounds in the media about the expenses of Expo Center Hospital and said that she is ready to conduct a forensic audit 100 times. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

LAHORE: Punjab’s provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has rubbished the rumors doing rounds in the media about the expenses of Expo Center Hospital and said that she is ready to conduct a forensic audit 100 times.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, she said that a cheque of Rs70 million had been given to the management for Expo Center Hospital expenses but a wrong impression is being given in this regard that the government has spent Rs960 million instead. She said that all details regarding the expenses are available on the government’s dedicated health website.

The provincial health minister said that while preparing a backup plan at the expo center, it was decided to keep patients with minor symptoms there. Also, a home isolation policy has also been formulated, but the final decision in this regard will be made by the government.

Dr Yasmin Rashid warned the public to adhere strictly to precautions as the pandemic was still very much a threat and cases could explode at any time. She said that daily test capability of the province has been enhanced but coronavirus cannot be controlled without the cooperation of the public.

She further said that she is prepared to have a forensic audit not once but 100 times as the money belongs to the nation. Daily expenses on dealing with the coronavirus can be checked on the Punjab government’s website, she added.

The minister said that she has a lot of respect for the media but some people try to create misunderstandings. She said her only complaint is that her side of the story was not sought. Had she been asked for a clarification, all details about the expenses would have been presented.

