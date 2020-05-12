Eidul Fitr to be celebrated with simplicity in Balochistan

QUETTA: The provincial cabinet meeting presided by Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has decided to celebrate Eid ul Fitar with simplicity without having large congregations and parties following surge in active Coronavirus cases in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The cabinet urged political, religious and tribal elders to refrain from holding congregations during Eid and maintain social-distancing because local transmission of COVID-19 has reached on alarming level.

The cabinet has announced that Government of Balochistan will not hold Eid parties at official level in order hence the Eid ul Fitar will be celebrated with simplicity, “People of Balochistan should follow the precedent set by provincial cabinet members because avoiding congregations during Eid and social distancing would help in curbing spread of the virus.” The cabinet members urged provincial masses.

