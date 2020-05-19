The provincial government has announced to celebrate this Eid with simplicity. The announcement came following the outbreak of Corona pandemic that has gripped the world by storm in its strong clutches for the last few months and has crumbled world economies so mercilessly. Never before world might have seen such an unavoidable situation where the World Health Organisation (WHO) may have announced that the tiny monster may never go and the humanity has to learn to live with it. This pandemic and subsequent lockdown across the world has been viewed as the biggest shock to the world economies after the Great Depression of 1930 that crippled world economies then. Many a renowned economists have begun to call it the Great Lockdown. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In Pakistan where the economy was already in tatters and dependent on foreign aid and debts, continuing the lockdown for too long was not seen a viable option by the Government as well as the masses.It was soon after a few weeks that the uneasiness began to creep into the file and ranks of traders, transporters, labourers and the daily wagers in the country who saw lockdown more a server threat than the Corona virus to their survival. The labour force in Pakistan is largely informal and the big industrialists appoint the labour without any proper written contract. According to an estimate 80 percent labour in Pakistan work without any legal contract between the employer and the employee. This makes the labour extremely vulnerable to any unpredictable situation and makes them extremely insecure socially and economically.

The Government of Balochistan has admitted that around 1.3 million families have been affected by the lockdown. Although the governments, both federal and provincial, are making their utmost efforts for providing ration and other necessities of daily life to the masses, yet it is not possible for too long to meet the needs of the families whose jobs are affected by the lockdown. Perhaps it was in this context that Government of Balochistan announced to celebrate Eid with simplicity and cancelled all the official gatherings and parties that would otherwise take place in the normal times so that a solidarity may be expressed with poor and needy of this province. The step is appreciated and it is also required of all the affluent sections of the society to come forward and follow the suit by celebrating Eid with simplicity and showing solidarity with their fellow citizens. All the responsible citizens of this province should take care of their neighbourhoods and see if any person who is in need of ration, medicine, or any other help should be assisted without any dent on their self-respect and dignity. No calamity is bigger than the human courage, patience and endurance. All that is required of humanity is to show solidarity, courage and patience to face the odd circumstances. Perhaps this is the very lesson of caring and sharing that our religion Islam teaches us. We hope along with Government, all the citizens will exhibit a sense of responsibility this Eid.

