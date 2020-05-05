Dr. Sania satisfied over NADRA arrangements for Ehsaas beneficiaries

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection Dr. Sania Nishtar on Tuesday has expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) to facilitate the visitors and the services for Ehsaas Programme beneficiaries.

She expressed these views during her visit to NADRA Mega Center in Islamabad.

The special assistant also thanked NADRA Chairman for resolving the issue of bio metric verification of Ehsaas Programme beneficiaries by opening NADRA centers.