Dr. Malik’s Appeal

Former Chief Minister Balochistan Dr. Malik has made a passionate appeal for the release of one of his party workers, Idrees Khatak, allegedly picked up arbitrarily for his political convictions for the last about 7 months. In a press statement, he said that the political workers in Balochistan were subject to enforced disappearances and worst political persecution only for their political convictions. He also alleged that to muffle political dissent in the province, the powers that call the shots are involved in whisking away political workers and subjecting them to worst tortures. The demands for release of political prisoners and those who go missing is not new. Akhtar Mengal, a sitting Member of National Assembly and leader of Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal) has also made similar demands for the release of missing persons in his six-point agenda that he presented after concluding his self-exile in 2012.

A former chief minister and a sitting member of National Assembly raising their concerns over the issues of human rights violation must have some weight. Their voices cannot be ignored simply stereotyping them as ‘conspiracies’. It is the fundamental right of every citizen to confess and express his political convictions within a free democracy. However, if there are any transgressions on his part, there are legal and judicial forums where such transgressions are identified, their responsibility is fixed and punishment awarded. It is for a judge and the judicial system to dissect all the evidences and allegations levelled against an individual for his political convictions and award him punishment as per the law of the land, if found guilty.

Arbitrary detainment goes against the fundamental rights of the masses and is a contravention to the Habeas Corpus rule that no person can be detained against his will for more than 24 hours and must be produced before a court of law if there are any allegations against him of coming in clash with law of the land. Since all the institutions and individuals in the country are bound together by the law of the land, it is incumbent upon each one of us to respect the law of the land in every respect. Let the judges decide whether a person has committed treason or not and let the judges award him punishment he deserves.

Having said this, it must also be admitted that state has repeatedly denied allegations of arbitrarily detaining any citizen since the past one and half decade since the issue of enforced disappearance surged on the scene. We have no reason to question the veracity of claims by either parties. However, we can expect the state to come clean of these allegations leveled against it by stalwart politicians who have served as chief executives of this province. And we also expect the state to exhibit its concern towards its citizens if they are going missing anywhere, be it Balochistan or elsewhere in the country, and find their whereabouts so that the confidence of the masses develops in state as their protector and guardian.

