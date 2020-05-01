Dr. Malik Baloch vows protect 18th amendment

QUETTA: Former Chief Minister and President of National Party Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch have strongly condemned attempts to abrogate 18th amendment calling the attempt as another attack on rights of small province. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Conspiracies against Balochistan and its natural resources continued in the country, in last general elections, true leadership of masses pushed side-line following blatant rigging and not attempts being made to roll-back 18th amendment. Dr. Malik Baloch said while addressing the death anniversary of Fida Shaheed on Friday.

Former Chief Minister vowed to confront all moves against 18th amendments terming the Constitutional amendment as surety for downtrodden people of Balochistan.

He urged all political parties to remain coherent against incumbent central regime which first ruined the country’s economy and now working to roll-back 18th amendment.

Sharing views on the political career and sacrifice of Shaeheed Fida Ahmed, President National Party said, Fida Baloch in his entire political career remained fervent for rights of Balochistan and despite all hardship he never deterred from raising voice for Balochistan’s rights.

