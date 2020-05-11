Dr. Malik Baloch demands relief package for private schools

QUETTA: COVID19 lockdown has badly affected private schools across Balochistan as many tenant schools yet to pay their monthly rents hence federal and provincial governments should announce special grant for private schools. Ex- CM Balochistan said. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

He shared these views on Monday while meeting with delegation of private schools in Turbat led by Younus Javed President of Private Schools Association Kech.

“Private schools in Balochistan unable to pay salaries to their staff and pay rents and bills, therefore government should support the schools in this crisis because private schools have been fostering quality education in the province.” President National Party Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch added.

Citing the COVID19 pandemic former CM Balochistan said, the virus has been effecting all sectors not even in Pakistan but around the world, “Balochistan Government should come forward in supporting business sectors and private schools and announced a special package for all them in order to address their economic woes.” Malik Baloch said.

“Parents unable to pay monthly fees for their children thus without any support by provincial government, private school couldn’t reduce their fees.” President NP said citied the crisis of private schools in rural areas of Balochistan.

Like this: Like Loading...