Domestic Violence & Pandemic

At this culture of Panic and fair caused by this lethal enemy, COVID-19, strict lockdown measures are being observed across the globe to stop this Pandemic. Millions of populace across the world is confined in the boundary walls of their homes, which had increased the cases of domestic violence cases, especially against women and children worldwide as highlighted by women activists, rights groups and members of civil societies.

In United States a rapid increase of domestic violence cases has been reported by domestic abuse helplines and local law enforcement agencies with a jumping ratio of 10 pc to 30 pc more distress calls in the last weeks. Recently reported case against a woman in Murree and others across the country evidenced that the risk of domestic violence in Pakistan during this current crisis is also not low. In a time when the world is fighting this pandemic the menace of domestic violence has been left behind, the victims locked with their domestic abusers, who physically and psychologically torture them are facing more serve distress and mental health problems as they do not have access to any kind of support system and with the choice to scape.

Amna Asif, the CEO of ReliveNow, online counseling, and therapy platform were reported as saying that mental health professionals providing online therapy sessions are witnessing a rise in the cases of domestic abuse in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. She highlighted that the biggest challenge is that our clients are leaving their online sessions unfinished, because of the fear that somebody will see them talking to us since all family members are home due to lockdown.

Pakistan is among 100 countries which are a signatory of the Beijing Declaration that emphasis for a world where women and girls would be able to exercise their full rights, live their lives free of violence, and the threat of violence has the freedom to make choices about their own lives and bodies and have access to education and employment, but yet Pakistan ranks as the sixth most dangerous country in the world for women.

The increase in the ratio of poverty, unemployment, and stress among people in the wake of this pandemic is leading to an increase in instances of violence. Governments, police departments and service centers have become more and more active all over the world to provide their full support to those who are in serious trouble-victims. Recently, the Women Action Forum requested the provincial government of Sindh to make sure the protection of defenseless and helpless children and women during this time of crisis by implementing relevant laws, that ensure the prevention of domestic violence,

this is the time that such recommendations shall be extended to all other provinces including the capital Islamabad, GB and Kashmir and this is the need of the hour that all the provincial as well as federal governments should ensure that helplines and shelter homes are fully operational during this pandemic to help the vulnerable in time of need.

Corona is a shock. Let this shock, shocks us out of the old practices of doing things and try advance techniques to end this age-old evil of domestic violence.

The Writer is a Student of Law at Bahria University Islamabad. He can be reached at alijanbaluch1@gamil.com

