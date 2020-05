QUETTA: In a view of spread of Corona virus the District Administration Gwadar and Police have directed the masses to wear mask. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Shop keepers pedestrian and people and pillion riders will follow the Standard Operating Procedure strictly if any one of them found to violate the SOP district administration will take action.

District administration told that the lives of masses are the first priority no negligence will be made for that purpose masses also cooperate with administration.

