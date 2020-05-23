Development of Coastal Belt

Chief Minister Balochistan was brief by the officials of Balochistan Coastal Development Authority (BCDA) on the project of development coastal belt of Balochistan into an attractive tourist resort which should have all the facilities for the tourist coming from all across the country including restaurants, water sports facilities and beach parks. The coastal area to be developed for the specific purpose of promoting tourism include Jewani, Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, Kund Malir, Daam, Gaddani and Astola beaches which happen to be among most attractive beaches of the world. The reason they have failed to attract large number of national and international tourists with a subsequent mega economic activity and job creation is the negligence of governments since beginning of these resorts where as basic as washroom facilities are not available. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Balochistan Coastal Development Authority (BCDA) has submitted a PC1 of Rs. 1075 million to the provincial Planning and Development (P&D) department which will be scrutinized for approval.

Balochistan has a huge potential for tourism and can generate billions of rupees from tourism industry if it is developed. All five ecological zones of Balochistan have unique qualities and natural beauty which can be turned into best tourist resort if properly managed. One of the major issues at these tourist resorts is that of security which must be addressed by the Government through district administration through presence of law enforcing agencies so that the people coming from with country and outside enjoy and spend a quality time instead of being harassed by criminal gangs and other subversive elements.

In addition, there are areas which have been declared as Protected or National Parks by the Government. The tourists from within the country should be educated as to what are protected areas and National Parks and how they can spend a quality time without any damage to the natural beauty and treasures of these areas.

In addition, once these areas are developed, there is high possibility that these areas turn into heaps of polythene bags brought along with the tourist from the cities. The district administrations should also be given strict instruction of making a comprehensive plan of waste management on these tourist resorts and they should not be turned into heaps of garbage. Places like Harboi in Kalat, Peer Ghaib and many other attractive places in Bolan, have never caught the attention of government and are in pathetic conditions. No metallic roads, no restaurants, no security, no rescue teams and swim trainers, no wash room facilities. Hence, what could otherwise be great sources of revenue generation have fell into disusue where many youngsters lose their lives every year for falling prey to many risks.

There are countries like USA, France, Spain and in our own region, Nepal, India, Thailand which earn billions of dollars annually from tourism industry but in Pakistan, despite having treasured scenic places, the governments have failed to generate a revenue and create jobs from the tourism industry. It is heartening that the incumbent government is talking about the development of these areas. It must develop all tourist resorts in Balochistan with better management system which will create hundreds of thousands of jobs in an employment starved province.

