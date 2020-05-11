Debate on History

A debate on the history of Balochistan ensued soon after a live TV show in which Balochistan National Party (BNM-M) head and Member of National Assembly Sardar Akhtar Mengal referred to some historical instances with regard to Balochistan’s accession to Pakistan after Independence. However, Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani and Senator Sarfaraz Bugti were quick to respond and contradicted the version of history presented by Sardar Akhtar Mengal. They came up with their own version of history with regard to the accession of Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Which of the parties was on the right path is for the historians on Balochistan comment on. But the encouraging part of the story is that there at least there is some debate on the regional history which doesn’t find the very place that it deserves in the books of Pakistan studies and the chapters of independence movement save few instances cautiously worded. The modern world is a global village where muffling information has become next to impossible. Today troves of information are a click away from youth. They can access all the online stuff which has skipped discussion in our formal education set up. This can be beneficial as well as detrimental to the integration of the state. The information which is present in the cyber space may contain bias of the authors and emotional inclinations and may be an agenda driven history. Therefore, we should have the moral courage as a state and society to tell the truth to our youth before they believe in the falsehood of others.

The governments in this regard have their curriculum designing departments on board and should consider teaching regional histories also to the students with an open heart, exhibiting the moral courage to accept the historical wrongs, if any, and giving due credit to the regions for making Pakistan a reality. There is an inherent confusion in the minds of youth in the federating units regarding historical fact. Therefore, they must be equipped with regional history by drawing links with the history of South Asian Muslims and their desire to make an independent state along with the chronological order of the events that took place in the Central Provinces.

Federations originate from the principles of unity in diversity. There is no denying the fact that the most spoken language in Pakistan is Punjabi followed by Sindhi, Pushtu, Balochi and other regional languages and dialects. Urdu is lingua franca and promoted at state level to be the official language but the ruling elite has never paved the way for it to become one. Moreover, it also doesn’t have historical roots in the provinces that constitute Pakistan today and this indeed is a question needs some reckoning. The recognition of regional languages, cultures and histories is essential for federation of Pakistan to flourish. The more we become paranoid of our identities, the more we alienate our people from becoming true parts of state. Vibrant societies debate their past and exhibit moral courage to accept historical wrongs to save succeeding generations from deviations. Therein is a lesson for us to follow.

