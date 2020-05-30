Deaths from Corona increasing, 1600 new cases reported 

QUETTA: Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani has said that the number of deaths from Corona is increasing, 1600 new cases have come to light in two weeks, martyrs package will be given to the families of the employees, who died from duty Corona. Action is being taken against the accused involved in Hazara Town incident. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Speaking at a press conference in Quetta, he said that the implementation of SOPs in the markets has improved after Eid, adding that steps have been taken for doctors, paramedics and other employees who were affected during the war against Corona.

“Martyrs’ package will be given to the families of the employees, doctors and paramedics will be given bonus from March 1,” Shahwani added.

Liaqat Shahwani said that more than 4000 cases have come to light in the province, 74% of the total cases came to light in the month of May, more than 1600 cases have been reported in just last two weeks, deaths related to Corona have increased too.

“The deaths of those with corona symptoms are also part of the record now, with 33 suspected deaths reported in the past two days, while 492 deaths in Balochistan in May.

A Balochistan government spokesman said 26 corona patients in Balochistan were currently in critical condition. While the recovery rate of patients has risen to 36 per cent, 6.5 per cent of the total patients are children, the highest 40 per cent are young people, the severe lockdown due to Corona will increase economic problems, he said.

75 ventilators are being purchased, 145 NDMs are requested to be provided. Liaqat Shahwani claimed that the testing capacity in Balochistan has now reached 1200.

He said that Hazara Town is the first incident of its kind, with the help of footage 11 suspects have been arrested, whoever is involved in this incident will be caught by the law.

“Recently, a case of murder of young Jibran was registered. Raids are being carried out to arrest the accused. The Chief Minister took immediate notice of the incident and will ensure justice,” Shahwani said.

According to Liaqat Shahwani, Rs 6 billion has been released after the Corona epidemic. The reduction in tax collection will affect the budget for the next financial year.

Like this: Like Loading...