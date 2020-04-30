DC loralai appeals for social distancing

QUETTA: Deputy Commissioner Loralai Captain (R) Fiaz Ali has appealed of the masses to social distance Corona has become an international virus obviously strict lock down still the resolution of Pandemic. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

QUETTA: Deputy Commissioner Loralai Captain (R) Fiaz Ali has appealed of the masses to social distance Corona has become an international virus obviously strict lock down still the resolution of Pandemic.

Addressing a meeting of different groups of Businessmen and Traders the Deputy Commissioner said that we compete corona virus together our nation can be serious yet about corona virus rush increases at public points shops when district administration lift up lockdown for some time.

DC said that we realize the problems of lock down effected masses they are helping out financially traders cooperate with district administration shop keepers use masks while travelling spread of corona virus in province can be danger.

Like this: Like Loading...