CS Balochistan calls for public support in COVID-19 fight

“With the speed active cases of Coronavirus being emerged in Balochistan, the pandemic might turn out of control hence masses should join government hand in eliminating the fatal virus.” Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar said on Friday while presiding a meeting in COVID19 Command and Operation Center.

The meeting comprehensively reviewed the research based report compiled by university of Balochistan’s researchers and professors describing the effects of Coronavirus in Balochistan.

Balochistan University of Information Technology and Management Science (BUITMS)’s Professor Dr. Abdul Salam Lodhi submitted his researched report to Chief Secretary on COVID19.

Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar has stressed upon to ensure strict implementation on smart-lockdown in Balochistan directed authorities to precluded shop owners and customers of wearing masks and gloves while shopping in markets.

“Areas in grip of Coronavirus needs to be keenly monitored hence inter-district movements and travel should be fully banned.” CS Balochistan said urged citizens to ensure safety precautions and if anyone feels symptoms or temperature immediately isolate himself.

However he directed research scholars to submit report over fatalities being occurred in Balochistan because if a person dies with cardiac arrest or other diseased shouldn’t be included in Coronavirus death list.

Meanwhile Dr. Waheed Noor and Dr. Sanaullah Panezai have emphasized on rapid testing while testing in urban population should be carried-out in zones and UCs in order to curb the local transmission of Coronavirus.

“By mid of July COVID19 active cases would reach on peak in Balochistan thus current period should be considered as time of cure, because an estimated 79% population of Balochistan might infected with Coronavirus.” They said urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and wear masks while moving outside.

