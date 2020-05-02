CS Balochistan assures full support of government to business community

QUETTA: A delegation of Anjuman e Tajiran Balochistan led by President Raheem Agha on Saturday discussed lockdown situation with Chief Secretary Balochistan capt reted Fazeel Asghar shared reservations of likely rise in unemployment if lockdown continue till Eid. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

QUETTA: A delegation of Anjuman e Tajiran Balochistan led by President Raheem Agha on Saturday discussed lockdown situation with Chief Secretary Balochistan capt reted Fazeel Asghar shared reservations of likely rise in unemployment if lockdown continue till Eid.

The delegation comprising Haji Allah Dad Tareen, Ghulam Mehdi Hazara, Haji Aslam Tareen and Naimatullah Noorzai comprehensively discussed the impacts of lockdown on business community, “Gradually we have been watching shutter-down in Balochistan rather than lockdown but government should think of business owners depends on only Eid seasons.” Rahim Agha said added government should strictly ensure safety precautions in all business markets.

Chief Secretary capt retd Fazeel Asghar lauded the new recommendations and suggestion by the traders’ body added I have scheduled meeting with district administration on Monday in which your suggestion would be thoroughly discussed in order to heal business community’s woes,

“Our business community has been supporting government’s every single step to prevent the spread of CVIDI19.” Fazeel Asghar said pledged his full support for business community of Balochistan.

