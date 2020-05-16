COVID-19: ECC approves cash assistance for labourers

ISLAMABAD: Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the Emergency Cash Assistance to the labour whose livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Meeting of the ECC was held in Islamabad, with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair.

The Prime Minister on 3rd of this month announced that the amount collected through PM’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Assistance Fund 2020 will be used to assist the labour whose livelihood have been affected due to lockdown.

Cash disbursement of 12000, rupees (one time assistance) will be made to eligible applicants through existing payment mechanism of BISP. Provinces, AJK, GB and ICT will be allocated quota in Ehsaas Labour assistance in accordance with their population share.

Meanwhile, addressing a meeting held in Islamabad to discuss budgetary outlook for the next financial year, Adviser to PM on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has called for demonstration of fiscally responsible attitude as corona led impacts are expected to deeply distort economic fabric of Pakistan.

He also called on all the federal ministries and divisions to have innovative and out of box brainstorming to achieve further cost cutting, along with efficient utilization of meager budgetary resources.