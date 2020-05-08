COVID-19: Death toll reaches 24 in Balochistan, 1876 infected

QUETTA: Balochistan records another spike in number of coronavirs cases in single day, as 151 new cases reported from province, takes total cases to 1876, with 24 official deaths. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

Health department of Balochistan gas confirmed 1720 are locally transmitted cases in province.

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 1876 with addition of 151 new confirmed case yesterday. 91% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in province are 1630.

Out of 1876 cases, 1720 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 1511 from Quetta, 61 from Pishin, 24 Jaffarabad 17 Chagai, 16 Mastung, 34 Killa Abdullah, 13 Sibi, 9 Lasbela, 8 Ziarat, 7 Loralai, 4 Panjgur, 3 Kharan, 4 Nushki, 1 Khuzdar, 2 Harnai, 3 Killa Saifullah and 1 from Kohlu.

At present, 222 people in Balochistan have recovered so far, after getting infected by the virus. As 13 patients recovered from SKBZ after two consecutive Covid-19 negative lab test.

As per the latest figures, out of 16822 suspects, tests of 13771 people have been conducted, as 1876 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 11895 have tested negative.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, Health department still awaits results of 110 cases as well.

In Balochistan large number of people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 231 in Taftan, 16 in Killa Abdullah, 381 in Pishin, 150 in Sibi, 9 in PCSIR Quetta, 38 in Lasbela, 10 in Khuzdar, 18 in Dalbandin, 16 in Loralai, 15 in Barkhan, 32 in Panjgur, 17 in Gwadar, 35 in Jaffarabad.

Like this: Like Loading...