COVID-19 cases in Balochistan may cross 300,000 in July: DG health

QUETTA: The Director General Health Balochistan Dr. Saleem Abro has said, without implementing lockdown, total positive cases in Balochistan would reach to 300,000 by first week July but if don’t control the situation, number would climb up to 1.1 million by 2nd week of July in Balochistan urging masses to avoid unnecessary traveling and movement in the cities during COVID19 pandemic. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

He shared these views on Thursday while addressing a news conference with President of Quetta Press Club Raza ur Rehman here in Quetta.

“Being a medical expert I am warning that if we continue our non-serious attitude against COVID19 and violating lockdown, by December more than 9.5 million people in Balochistan would become active cases of Coronavirus.” DG Health Dr. Saleem Abro said added we can’t predict that how many people would die or turn critical patient in Quetta.

However Dr. Abro said, our doctors, nurses and young doctors have been performing their duties in Fatima Jinnah and Sheikh Zahid Hospitals, “I am in-contact with Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani, since the outbreak, health department received immediate funds in order to curb the contagious virus.” DG Health said claimed all facilities including PPE kits, gloves, masks and hand sanitizers are available in all hospitals treating active patients.

Replying to a query regarding complaints of slow testing Dr. Saleem Abro said, we have two PCR machines testing 700 to 800 samples on regular basis but NDMA pledged to impart five additional machines that would gear up rapid testing in Balochistan.

“Health department has established 460 bed isolation ward in new established flats inside BMC Hospital, people here opting to quarantine themselves in their homes but they should do more care in order to save their family members from being infected.” DG Health said added we have suggested for 15 to 20 days curfew in Balochistan in order to control the speedy spread of COVID19.

Citing the critical condition of senior doctor Dr. Munaaf Tareen the DG Health said, our doctors’ community have been fighting with Coronavirus but now general public should understand the sensitivity of COVID19 crisis.

He further urged religious and tribal elders to use their influence in persuading to implement on lockdown because the virus is more-dangerous for people above the age of 60 and people having other diseases, “Balochistan has 1659 active COVID19 cases while 23 deaths reported, fortunately 10 infected doctors have recovered from Coronavirus.” Dr. Saleem Abro added.

Like this: Like Loading...