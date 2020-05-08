COVID-19: Balochistan CM discusses socio-economic challenges with Donor, NGOs

QUETTA: The Novel Coronavirus pandemic has enhance our economic woes because province-wide lockdown would increase unemployment and poverty in Balochistan. Chief Minister Balochistan said. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“The province has to bare economic challenges by next five or six years as the Coronavirus pandemic has halted provincial economic growth but we would appease the impact by opting better economic policies, donors’ support and public private partnership projects.” Jam Kamal said on Friday while chairing a Resource Committee meeting set to discuss provincial economic challenges with Donor Agencies and NGOs.

Coordinator to Resource Committee Imran Gichki has submitted progress report regarding the response of NGOs and Donor partners added the World Food Program has expressed will to support Balochistan Govenrment in its efforts of ration distribution among poor families, “Many private companies have assured their assistance in uplifting provincial fisheries, livestock and agriculture sectors.” Imran Gichki informed the meeting.

Briefing the Chief Minister regarding active NGOs working in Balochistan Mr. Gichki said, there were 25 NGOs in Balochistan Development Network while 1420 NGOs are registered under the network of provincial social welfare department.

The meeting was agreed upon to conduct a video conference amid Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani and representatives of EU, UN Agencies and other International NGOs in order faced future’s economic challenges caused by COVID19 pandemic.

“Fortunately we have opportunities of investment in provincial livestock, agriculture and fisheries sectors which would help us in averting future’s economic woes because COVID19 pandemic halted Balochistan’s economic growth.” Jam Kamal added.

