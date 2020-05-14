COVID-19: Balochistan censures govt for rampant corruption

QUETTA: The Opposition parties in Balochistan have slammed provincial government in handling the COVID-19 pandemic adding the Coronavirus outbreak unveiled the failure of incumbent provincial regime in Balochistan, because the war-like situation in a wake of COVID-19 pandemic is being handled through whatsapp and twitter. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“Government didn’t call a single meeting of Parliamentary Committee constituted on COVID-19 pandemic because the coalition government obtained a chance of mass corruption on the name of Coronavirus and health emergency.” The opposition leader Malik Sikandar Advocate said on Thursday while addressing a news conference inside provincial assembly.

“The current spokesman had claimed that opposition would run-away in Coronavirus but today opposition members standing with people of Balochistan in COVID-19 pandemic and government has vanished from ground.”

JUI F’s senior leader has further said, since 2018 when BAP led provincial government took oath, we have been pointing-out their flawed policies, violation of merit and corrupt practices but the sitting Chief Minister didn’t take any serious action upon our debates,

“CM Jam Kamal himself corroborated the irregularities in appointment of non-teaching staff back in 2019 and directed CMIT to probe the case but the investigation team didn’t yield any result.” Malik Sikandar Advocate said termed incumbent regimes as incompetent.

The joint opposition further alleged provincial government of utilizing development funds through non-elected politicians adding opposition being side-lined in all development projects while our constituencies being neglected in development projects.

Talking on the COVID-19 pandemic the Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar Advocate has said, we had pledged CM Jam Kamal of our full support regarding efforts against Coronavirus but the appointment of Chief Secretary as Parliamentary Committee head over COVID019 lifted the lid from government’s political will,

“Balochistan Government in chaos following the pandemic because the sitting ministers complaining of being ignored in development projects.” Malik Sikandar Advocate added.

“We have written letters to Chief Justice of Pakistan, Governor Balochistan, Chief Justice BHC. Chief Election Commission and Provincial Election Commissioners to take action against incompetent regime in Balochistan.” He added.

The Parliamentary leader of Balochistan National Party Mengal Malik Naseer Shahwani has lamented over slow testing in Balochistan adding a single COVID-19 test taking more than two weeks for results while government foiled in providing quality healthcare to positive patients,

“Government has installed six ventilators in Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital and three in Sheikh Zahid but senior politician and MPA Syed Fazal Agha had been shifted to Karachi due to lack of ventilators.” Malik Naseer Shahwani claimed.

