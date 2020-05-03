Coronavirus: Pakistan reports 440 deaths, infected cases rise to 19,103

LAHORE : – Pakistan has reported 24 more fatalities from novel coronavirus as the death toll in the country has reached 440, on Saturday.

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients jumped to 19,103 while 989 cases were reported in 24 hours.

PROVINCE-WISE DETAILS

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center, Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 7,106 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 7,102 in Sindh, 2,907 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,172 in Balochistan, 393 in Islamabad, 356 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 67 in Azad Kashmir.

RECOVERIES

Number of patients recovered from Coronavirus is 4,817 now.

LOCKDOWN VIOLATIONS

On the other hand, the coronavirus lockdown continues in Sindh and Punjab but it has become a routine for people to commit violations.

Traffic numbers remain high on major roads of Lahore, Karachi and many other cities. People are not taking precautionary measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan also.