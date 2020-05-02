Coronavirus: Pakistan reports 32 more fatalities, 1,297 cases in 24 hours

LAHORE : – Pakistan has reported 32 more fatalities from novel coronavirus as the death toll in the country has reached 417, on Saturday.

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients jumped to 18,114 while 1,297 cases were reported in 24 hours – the highest number since the outbreak.

PROVINCE-WISE DETAILS

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center, Punjab remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

6,733 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 6,675 in Sindh, 2,799 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,136 in Balochistan, 364 in Islamabad, 340 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 66 in Azad Kashmir.

RECOVERIES

400 coronavirus patients recovered in 24 hours, taking the count to 4,715 countrywide. A total of 2,205 affectees have tested negative in Punjab, 1,295 in Sindh, 690 in KP, 255 in GB, 183 in Balochistan, 44 in Islamabad and 43 in Azad Kashmir.

LOCKDOWN VIOLATIONS

On the other hand, the coronavirus lockdown continues in Sindh and Punjab but it has become a routine for people to commit violations.

Traffic numbers remain high on major roads of Lahore, Karachi and many other cities. People are not taking precautionary measures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan also.