Coronavirus kills 57 Pakistanis in one day as cases surge to 64,028

LAHORE : – Pakistan confirmed 57 more deaths from novel coronavirus in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,317 and positive cases surged to 64,028, on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,636 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 25,309 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 22,964 in Punjab, 8,842 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,928 in Balochistan, 2,100 in Islamabad, 658 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 227 in Azad Kashmir.

Furthermore, 432 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in KP, 410 in Punjab, 396 in Sindh, 43 in Balochistan, 22 in Islamabad and 9 in GB.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 520,017 coronavirus tests and 11,931 in last 24 hours. 22,305 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.