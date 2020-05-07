Coronavirus death toll reaches 564 in Pakistan, 24,073 persons infected so far

LAHORE : – In Pakistan, thirty-eight deaths due to coronavirus and 1,523 new confirmed cases have been reported during past 24 hours.

The nationwide tally of COVID-19 patients has jumped to 24,073 while the death toll has reached 564.

PROVINCE-WISE DETAILS

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center, Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 9,077 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 8,640 in Sindh, 3,712 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,495 in Balochistan, 521 in Islamabad, 388 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 76 in Azad Kashmir.

RECOVERIES

Number of patients recovered from Coronavirus is 6,464 now.

NCOC proposes recommendations to ease countrywide lockdown

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) proposed multiple recommendations to ease lockdown restrictions in the country which were imposed to curb spread of the coronavirus.

The recommendations were made during Committee meeting chaired by Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms Asad Umar in Islamabad.

The recommendations include opening of inter-provincial transportation with proper implementation of SOPs, opening phase-II of the construction sector, reopening of retail outlets and operationalization of selective outpatient departments in Islamabad.

The participants of meeting proposed to enhance shops timings from 9am to 5pm and then 8pm to 10pm.

Faisal Edhi tests negative for coronavirus

Faisal Edhi, son of world-famous philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi and chairman of the Edhi Foundation, has been tested negative for novel coronavirus.

The son of world-famous philanthropist took to the twitter to share the news and test report and said that he had his third test two days ago, on May 4, at PIMS Hospital in Islamabad, which turned out to be negative.