Coronavirus death toll jumps to 903 in Pakistan, 42,125 persons infected

LAHORE : Pakistan confirmed 30 more deaths from novel coronavirus in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 903 and positive cases surged to 42,125, on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,974 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 15,346 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 16,377 in Sindh, 6,061 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,692 in Balochistan, 997 in Islamabad, 540 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 112 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 387,335 coronavirus tests and 13,925 in last 24 hours. 11,922 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.

Not viable to run public transport with 50pc reduction in passengers, 20pc in fares: transporters



Transporters on Sunday while refusing to accept the standard operating procedures (SOPs) laid out by the government said that it is not viable to run public transport with 50 percent reduction in passengers and 20 percent in fares.

The transporters were of the view that it is not viable to run public transport with 50 percent reduction in passengers and 20 percent in fares, adding that the government should sit down with the transporter associations and formulate SOPs.

The owners of the public transport demanded the government reduce the toll tax by 50 percent and exempt them from token tax for one year.

All Pakistan Public Transport Association (APPTA) that transporters will not resume services from Monday and this situation would persist until new SOPs are made by the government.