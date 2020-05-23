Coronavirus death toll jumps to 1101 in Pakistan, 52,437 persons infected

LAHORE :- Pakistan confirmed 34 more deaths from novel coronavirus in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,101 and positive cases surged to 52,437, on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,743 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 18,730 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 20,883 in Sindh, 7,391 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,198 in Balochistan, 1,457 in Islamabad, 607 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 171 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 460,692 coronavirus tests and 14,705 in last 24 hours. 16,653 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.