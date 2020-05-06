Coronavirus: 164 new cases report in Balochistan, death toll reaches 22

QUETTA: Balochistan records second highest number of coronavirs cases in single day, as 164 new cases reported from province, takes total cases to 1659, with 22 official deaths. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Health department of Balochistan gas confirmed 1503 are locally transmitted cases in province.

According to daily situation report of Health Directorate of Balochistan, total number of cases have reached to 1659 with addition of 164 new confirmed case yesterday. 89% of the total cases in Balochistan are locally transmitted. The active cases in province are 1428.

Out of 1659 cases, 1503 locally transmitted cases in Balochistan, includes 1307 from Quetta, 61 from Pishin, 22 Jaffarabad 17 Chagai, 14 Mastung, 30 Killa Abdullah, 9 Sibi, 7 Loralai, 4 Panjgur, 3 Kharan, 8 Ziarat, 3 Nushki, 1 Khuzdar and 2 Harnai, 9 Lasbela, 3 Killa Saifullah and 1 from Kohlu.

At present, 209 people in Balochistan have recovered so far, after getting infected by the virus.

As per the latest figures, out of 16470 suspects, tests of 12289 people have been conducted, as 1659 suspects have tested positive for Covid-19. While, 10630 have tested negative.

As per the spokesperson of the provincial health directorate, Health department still awaits results of 1428 cases as well.

In Balochistan over thousand people are still placed in different quarantine centers of province, including 231 in Taftan, 469 in Killa Abdullah, 381 in Pishin, 150 in Sibi, 5 in PCSIR Quetta, 38 in Lasbela, 10 in Khuzdar, 18 in Dalbandin, 16 in Loralai, 15 in Barkhan, 8 in Panjgur, 2 in Kachi and 17 in Gwadar.

