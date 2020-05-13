Containment ineffective due to poor implementation of lockdown, says Mohsin Dawar

Independent lawmaker Mohsin Dawar has questioned the effectiveness of the lockdown imposed across the country, saying that majority of people, including police officials, did not understand the concept.

He said that the containment was not done as it should have as life in most areas had continued as per routine. He also pointed out the limited capacity of tests conducted in the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where most of the deaths were recorded.

Testing capacity was even more limited in remote areas, where the virus had mostly spread locally, he pointed out and said that there was a need to increase the number of tests conducted in those regions.

He thanked frontline doctors and healthcare professionals for risking their lives in order to protect the people.