Chief Of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and President Arif Alvi called on National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser to inquire after his health.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also spoken to the NA Speaker and inquired about his health.

The NA Speaker had tested positive for the virus on May 1, along with his son and daughter.

