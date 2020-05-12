COAS discusses Balochistan terror attack on Pakistani troops with Iranian military chief

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart and discussed the recent terror attack on Pakistani troops in Balochistan among other matters of importance. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart and discussed the recent terror attack on Pakistani troops in Balochistan among other matters of importance.

On Friday, six Pakistani security personnel, including an officer, were martyred when their vehicle struck an improvised explosive device while returning from a routine patrol.

During the high-level conversation Chief of Staff for the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri and General Bajwa resolved to enhance security measures on the Pak-Iran border, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The army chief informed the Iranian officer that Pakistan has started fencing its side of the border – similar to the military’s initiative on the border with Afghanistan – and urged Maj Gen Bagheri for mutual bilateral cooperation in this regard.

Border security would ensure security and also help in curbing smuggling activity “which is also used by terrorists and narco-traffickers for covering their movement”, said the military’s media wing.

The two senior armed forces officers further discussed the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and the need to improve border terminals on both sides to address such issues.

General Bajwa reiterated the country’s desire for regional peace and stability on the basis of mutual respect, non-interference and equality, added ISPR.

The attack on May 8 occurred around 14km from the border with Iran. The troops, from FC South, were conducting a patrol to check possible routes used by terrorists in the region.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Major Nadeem Abbas Bhatti, a resident of Hafizabad; Naik Jamshed (Mianwali); Lance Naik Taimoor of Taunsa Sharif; Lance Naik Khizar Hayat, who hailed from Attock; Sepoy Sajid, a resident of Mardan; and Sepoy Nadeem, who belonged to Taunsa Sharif.

