CM takes notice of individual based development schemes

QUETTA: Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani on Thursday has taken strict notice of individual based development schemes approved under Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) directing Chief Minister Inspection Team to initiate investigation against official wasting public money for personal benefits. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

“The scam surfaced in Federal Government’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) details which revealed that dozens of personal solar tube-well have been declared as government’s schemes.” CM Jam Kamal said added he would discuss the matter with Prime Minister and Federal Minister Planning and Development Minister.

Meanwhile CM Balochistan has taken another strict notice of violation of government’s rules committed by Commissioners and Deputy Commissioner in Divisional Development Working Party’s meeting.

“No one would be allowed to waste public money in flawed development schemes which clearly indicate weakness of P&D department.” CM Jam Kamal said directed CMIT to initiate investigations and submit report in Chief Minister Secretariat on immediate basis.

Like this: Like Loading...