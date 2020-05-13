CM Kamal stresses effective policies for uplift of fisheries sector

QUETTA: Balochistan has been blessed with prolong coastal strip which could be utilized as source of economic uplift and job opportunities in the province. Jam Kamal added. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

He shared these views on Wednesday while presiding a meeting to review progress on Government of Balochistan’s development projects in fisheries sector.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic the meeting was held through video link in which Chief Secretary Balochistan capt retd Fazeel Asghar, Additional Chief Secretary for P&D Abdul Rehman Buzdar and Secretary Fisheries participated.

Chief Minister Balochistan stressed upon speedy measures over Cage Farming and Landing Jetties added many development countries have been booming their fisheries sector by fostering cage farming,

“Balochistan has coastal strip and suitable environment for cage farming through which we could export our sea foods in international market.” CM Balochistan said cited the beautiful tourism spots in coastal belt.

“In order to fill the economic damages caused by COVID19 lockdown, we must have to utilize our natural resources in stabilizing provincial economy.”

However CM Jam Kamal directed revenue department to complete land allotment process for cage farming, landing jetties also stressed upon private investment in provincial fisheries sector.

Secretary Fisheries has informed the meeting that Federal Government has been imparting soft loans for coastal development while provincial government has allocated 1500 million rupees for bridge financing.

