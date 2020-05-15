CM Kamal reviews coronavirus impact on economy

QUETTA: The Balochistan Chief Minister, Jam Kamal Khan while presiding over a meeting to discuss impact of Coronavirus on the provincial economy, has said that very comprehensive strategy is required to combat with the effects of Pandemic in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The meeting was held through video link in CM Secretariat on Friday, which was attended by all concerned secretaries and other officials who has given their input about the impact of the Covid-19 on the provincial economy.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Alyani while speaking at the meeting said that the provincial economy has been affected and needs to adopt concrete measures for the improving the provincial resources. “We have to not only secure our financial assets and resources but to take steps for the development and increasing our resources,” he said.

The Matters related to the financial and development sectors and next fiscal year budget were discussed in the meeting in detail. Additional chief secretary planning and development Abdul Rehman Buzdar and secretary finance Noor-ul-Haq Baloch gave a detailed briefing to the meeting on development and non-development sectors of next fiscal year budget of 2020 – 21.

The meeting while expressing satisfaction over releases of development funds from July observed that with releasing of early funds for development schemes there is less pressure on release of finds in the last months of current financial year.

Chief Minister while giving the guideline for the preparation of next financial year’s budget direct the concerned authorities that the projects should be included in the next financial years, which increase the ability of income, generate departments and developing of natural resources.

He said that in the current financial year the importance of financial discipline has been increased. He said that in the last two months of the current financial year the funds should be release for real requirements. “Budget for the next financial year should be prepared according to the priorities,” Jam Kamal directed the concerned departments.

