CM Kamal expresses concern over rise in Quetta virus cases

QUETTA: A high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan reviewed the current situation of coronavirus lockdown and other related issues.

Provincial Ministers Mir Zahoor Buledi, Omar Jamali, Parliamentary Secretary Dr. Rubaba Buledi, Bushra Rind, Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar, Additional Secretary Home and other officials were present in the meeting.

The Health Secretary informed the meeting that the capacity to test for coronavirus has been increased to eight hundred tests per day. As per results, the unexpected rise in cases of coronavirus in Quetta is a cause for concern.

The meeting decided that trade unions will be taken into confidence, as decision to ease the lockdown will depend on the ratio of cases during the next week.

IG Police and Commissioner Quetta were instructed to ensure that they safety protocols. During the meeting It was also decided to raise awareness and ensure the use of masks by the public.

Police administration and other law enforcement agencies will make it mandatory for the public to wear masks, meeting agreed.

In the meeting, it was said that corona can be a threat to the health of the people around and this risk can be reduced only through the use of masks.

The meeting directed to review the steps taken at the provincial level to eradicate locusts.

The meeting directed to set up a luxury desk at the Provincial Command and Operations Center. It was decided that Eid would be celebrated with utmost simplicity at the official level while the people will also be urged to observe Eid-ul-Fitr with simplicity, so that precautionary measures and implementation of social distances are ensured.

