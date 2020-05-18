CM Kamal directs action against illegal hunting of rare species

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Monday presided a meeting of Balochistan Council for Wildlife stressing upon implementation on Wildlife Protection Act. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Parliamentary Secretary for Forest Sardar Masood Loni, Additional Chief Secretary for P&D Abdul Rehman Buzdar, Private members Malik Sheheryar and Sana Durrani participated in the meeting through video link.

The meeting comprehensively reviewed performance of provincial forest and wildlife department while Secretary Forest briefed the meeting regarding implementation on wildlife protection act.

Chief Minister has stressed upon the council to foster Echo Tourism in Balochistan directed authorities to take strict action against illegal hunters destroying provincial wildlife rare species.

Government of Balochistan has decided to allocate funds in next year’s fiscal budget for provincial national parks approving Zoo in Hazar Ganji national Park and Recreational facilities or Mian Ghundi Park.

CM Jam Kamal directed to take consultancy in order to establish eight Zoos in Balochistan under Tsunami Tree Project also approved 5 community game reservoirs in the province.

