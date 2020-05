QUETTA: Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Aliyani has expressed his deep grief and sorrow on crash landing of PIA flight PK 8303 in Karachi’s residential area. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

“People of Balochistan are shattered over the loss of dozens of important lives in a plane crash, 98 people onboard were traveling to celebrate Eid holidays with their families.” Jam Kamal said extended his condolence and grief with families lost their loved ones in PIA plane crash.

CM Balochistan further prayed for quick recovery of people injured in the deadliest incident two days before Eid.

Like this: Like Loading...