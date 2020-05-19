CM expresses satisfaction on handling COVID-19  

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliayni on Tuesday visited Turbat in order to review district administration’s efforts against Coronavirus and progress on government’s development schemes. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

MPA Lala Rashid Dashti, Commissioner Makran Division, Deputy Commission Kech, Coordinator to Chief Minister Meer Abdul Rauf Rind and MPA Mah Jabeen Sheeran have welcomed the Chief Minister at Turbat Airport.

CM Balochistan has visited the DHQ Turbat Hospital in order to review facilities in COVID-19 isolation ward added fortunately not a single case of Coronavirus reported in Turbat which indicate Balochistan Government’s concrete measures against prevention of COVID-19.

Deputy Commissioner has briefed the Chief Minister regarding district administration’s efforts against prevention of Coronavirus while CM Jam Kamal directed authorities to keep maintain social distancing.

“Construction of Mand-Gawadar and Turbat-Balnagor highway would be commenced in coming days which would ensure provision of quality infrastructure facilities to people of district Kech.” Jam Kamal said.

The Chief Minister also expressed satisfaction over distribution of ration and cash among daily wagers and poor families effected by lockdown in Turbat.

CM Jam Kamal while chairing a briefing over City Development Project in Commissioner Office directed authorities to expedite progress on phase II of City Development Project Turbat.

Meanwhile CM Balochistan has visited the FC Headquarter South where he met with Inspector General Frontier Corps Major General Sarfaraz who briefed the Chief Minister regarding security situation in Makran Division.

Like this: Like Loading...