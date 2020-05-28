CM emphasizes on effective planning

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan Aliyni has said, we have been facing waste of funds and time due lack of assistance of experts in provincial departments stressing upon effective planning on revenue generating sectors in Balochistan. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

He shared these views on Thursday while presiding a meeting to review current and next financial years’ development and non-development schemes.

Additional Secretary for Planning and Development Abdul Rehman Buzdar and Secretary Finance Noor ul Haq Baloch briefed the Chif Minister that out of 2448 projects included in the development program of the current financial year while 1453 development schemes would be completed.

“Development funds for 995 ongoing development projects would be allocated in next financial year.” They added.

The meeting directed the development departments to expedite the implementation of ongoing projects. It was decided that the Department of Planning and Development would disburse funds to the departments as per the progress of the ongoing projects from the next financial year and further directed the departments to better prepare for the next financial year in the public interest.

The meeting decided to create vacancies for procurement experts in major development departments for the preparation of PC1 and development project documents, while planning and monitoring experts in the planning and development department.

The meeting also reviewed the proposals and measures to uplift revenue of various sectors deciding while CM Jam Kamal has directed better planning in Fisheries, Livestock, Mining and other revenue generating department in order to boom provincial economy.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said that without human resource development, it is not possible to achieve the development planning and revenue growth targets of the province, “We need to invest in planning and revenue generating sectors while departments should take assistance from experts in order to yield out effective outcome.” Chief Minister Balochistan added.

Like this: Like Loading...