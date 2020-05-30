CM directs to conduct impartial inquiry into Hazara Town incident

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan’s takes notice of Hazara Town lynching incident. Preliminary report of the incident presented to the Chief Minister. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“The incident is reprehensible and the loss of human lives is tragic,” Chief Minister Balochistan said.

The Chief Minister directed the IG Police to conduct an impartial inquiry into the incident and directed to submit a complete report.

“Those responsible for the incident will be brought to justice and no one will be allowed to be treated fairly,” he said.

“The mourners should show patience and remain calm,” Chief Minister’s appeals.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased.

The Chief Minister directed the Provincial Home Minister Zia Langove and Provincial Minister PHE Noor Mohammad Dummdar to hold talks with the protesters and assure full cooperation from the government.

