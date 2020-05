QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani on Sunday announced a special relief package for the local artists of province in wake of novel coronavirus pandemic. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Government highly valued the selfless and remarkable services of local artists and well aware about the difficulties being faced by all segments of the society due to prevailing situation surfaced in the region after the wave pandemic.

Following the decision, the Culture department was directed in this regard to form proper policy and ensure implementation upon directives of government on urgent basis.

