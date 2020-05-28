Closure of Pubic Transport

The Government of Balochistan and Sindh have not opened the public transport while they have had to announce a smart lockdown in the face of growing unemployment and pressure from trade unions to open the markets. The smart lockdown is in place in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also but both of the provinces have not closed public transport. To some extent both the provinces have given in to the pressure and have opened the public transport which has resulted in the rise of cases in either brothers. The Spokesperson for the Government of Balochistan as well as the Information Minster Sindh have expressed their concerns over the rising number of cases of Covid-19 and have said that the lockdown may be re-imposed. A similar consideration is also underway at federal level. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

However, in practice things are worst and closing of public transport is nothing but a discriminated policy towards the public transport owners. Currently the Sindh Government has allowed rickshaws running on local routes in Karachi which carry more than 8 to nine persons with no regard for social distances or precautionary measures such as sanitization, masks or disinfectants. Similarly, it has also become a commercial bonhomie for a group of opportunist businesses who have found a new way of earning rather looting the masses. There are vehicles colloquially called 2D car services which are running from Chaman to Karachi unhindered on daily basis also from Karachi to Hyderabad. They are charging the masses four times higher for the travel. Such policies of the Governments are not going to work a least bit in reducing the risk of infection. They are rather killing thousands through starving them to death owing to no business.

Instead of closing the passenger buses and making possibilities for violation of SOPs, the government should allow the intra provincial and inter provincial buses which set SOPs so that that becomes a win-win situation for both the government as well as the public transporters and for their hundreds of thousands of poor daily wage workers whose children are starving for three months. If concession can be given to traders, it should be given to public transporters too. If the paranoia is about the violation of SOPs, they are already being violated. It should either be completed dark or completely light. Policies should be universal otherwise people always find ways to violate the rules which is taking place on daily basis on RCD highway and Karachi Hyderabad Highway and even within the provincial capitals of both the cities where in absence of public transport, many other options have crept in to fill the void and capitalize on the situation. Both the governments should reconsider their policies towards public transport and should give them some relief through partial relaxation with SOPs. If that is not desired, the governments should impose a strict lockdown and curfew for at least 15 days to bring the cases down, which in the givencircumstances, is not possible.

