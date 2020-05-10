Dr. Ishrah Hussain-led Task Force on Civil Service Reforms has proposed major changes in the structure of civil services in Pakistan to improve governance, administrative efficiency, transparency, accountability and to reduce extra ordinary financial burden on the government, specifically of the pensioners who happen to be the government’s biggest liability. Dr. Isrhat has also suggested to bring a paradigm shift in the colonial concepts prevailing in administrative system and perpetuated since inception of Pakistan in a class of arrogant, non-responsive and inefficient officers. Terminologies such as ‘Superior Services’ are inherently retrogressive and make mockery of all the noble services in society. Calling a service superior, one makes, knowingly or unknowingly, other services or professions inferior because for a superior to exist, existence of an inferior is must. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In the backdrop of such a mindset promoted at state level, Pakistan has failed to produce great scientists, scientific knowledge, and people of other professions because of the attractiveness of the so-called superior services. Many doctors, engineers, teachers and people from cluster of professions dubbed as non-cadre quit their professions each year, where they have capacity to otherwise perform wonders to bring positive change in the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, to join the so-called‘superior services’ for power and authority.

Perhaps it is rightly said by Alexander Pope for forms of Government let fools contest; whatever is best administered is best. The current administrative system of Pakistan is rotten marred by corruption, nepotism, over employment at lower level, and slow. Dr. Ishrat has talked about e-governance which is a positive sign if introduced. Today’s world is a virtual world where 99% official matters are performed on internet within seconds. However, the old bureaucratic set-up in Pakistan still relies on the centuries old dispatch diaries, ledgers books larger than human size, and unnecessary formalities that delay a passage of a single letter for months. If things are brought online through an integrated software, matters which take months in normal procedure in bureaucratic corridors can be achieved in minutes if not seconds.

Yet another malaise that infests the bureaucratic system in Pakistan is the system of promotions which Dr. Ishrat has highlighted, expressing intentions of introducing performance based promotions. The current promotion system is based on the seniority which is faulty in many respects. The Annual Confidential Reports of the officials are never confidential and filled blindly to fulfil the formality of promotion. Moreover, no junior officer, with best abilities and skills, can be promoted to the next rank on the basis of his performance but he has to wait for the seniors who may not have the ability and necessary skills and performance to climb the ladder. This needs to be changed to provide incentives youngsters that their ability and performance can take them higher in their services.

Yet another malaise or even tussle is that of the generalists and specialists which Dr. Ishrat has highlighted, saying specialists will be given preference over generalists. The set of reforms to be brought in civil services is indeed a welcome move to transform Pakistan into a modern state with a governance machinery that is efficient, responsive, sensitive to the needs of its masses and responsive.

