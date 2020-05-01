Chris Gayle, the universal boss of cricket

You can get many personalities in the world of cricketing by whom poverty was tasted and after struggling hard they met with successful life. On the same way, there is a player who had tasted the poverty and by struggling he got success. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Like this: Like Loading...

You can get many personalities in the world of cricketing by whom poverty was tasted and after struggling hard they met with successful life. On the same way, there is a player who had tasted the poverty and by struggling he got success.

Chris Gayle, who is the universal boss of cricket and the machine of sixes, got birth on 21st September 1979 in Kingston, Jamaica, and his father was a policeman and his mother sold the peanut for running her family gayle had some siblings as well.

However, we behold a happy face and then judge that person has faced no any problem and directly met with success. No, it is wrong, if we have a glance over their pasts, they also suffered from difficulties and hardships as Gayle too faced many problems in his journey of success.

However, he could not complete his educational life owing to lack of money and the responsibilities were thrown on his shoulder when his parents became old because he was the eldest child of his parents.

Streets to streets he meandered and collected garbage and bottles only for getting money. He stole money when he had nothing to eat.

He, however, was compelled to have such kinds of acts because the responsibilities were on his shoulder and serving food to his family was the first responsibility for him to be done at any rate. In fact, he got pleasure and happiness inside when he beheld his family eating something and some nights he slept with hungry but did not let his family sleep with hungry.

In his interview, he quoted that if cricket could not be existed, he might have been collecting bottles on the streets. Cricket has changed his life totally and given him a successful name and life.

He is the only player who entertains other players and never ever fights, his journey of cricket began in Lucas cricket club Jamaica and in 1999 he played his first ODI (One Day International) Match against India, first T20 match he played against New Zealand in 2006. But he could not perform well at the starting time but he did not give up and continued struggling slowly he found betterment within than before.

This little betterment motivated him to struggle more and more and at soon he covered his weak areas and becomes a perfect player for his team. In 2002, he scored one thousand runs and fixed his position in his national team.

After that he had not turned his happy face to his past and was developing more. Now in this modern world, there are multiple records on his name since he is one of those players who began their international cricket career with a six.

He became the second West Indian who scored triple centuries into two times after Lara. The first T20 cricket century is done by this legend. In T20 he played an unbelievable inning with 175 runs within 66 balls that is an unbreakable record in the world of cricketing.

2007 to 2010, he controlled the captaincy of his national team West Indies. Apart from cricket, he got married in India with a beautiful girl and has a child as well. By his behavior, he is very popular but not only in West India, in overall world.

Lastly, getting birth in a poor family he reached on such a position that people only dream for. There was a time when he had no money to eat and today per year he gets 7 million dollar and still increasing. With a good cricketer he is a good human being too.

The writer is a student at Government boy’s high school Absor.

Like this: Like Loading...