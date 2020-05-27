Chairman Senate calls on CM Jam during Eid

While sharing Eid greetings with implementing social-distancing Chief Minister has briefed Chairman Senate regarding health facilities being provided to patients infected with contagious virus.
“Government has been utilizing all resources to curtail spread of Coronavirus and ensure food security and economic relief for people badly affected by province-wide lockdown.” CM Balochistan said added we have enhance testing ability in Balochistan.
He further said, earnest measures being lifted to shift health sector on digitalization while we have plans to allocate a large funds for health department in next budget.
Lauding provincial government’s efforts during Coronavirus pandemic the Chairman Senate has said, Balochistan Government has responded responsibly since the outbreak of Coronavirus in Pakistan and assisted pilgrims at Taftan with quality healthcare facilities.