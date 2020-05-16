Chairman CMIT calls for unity to avert COVID-19 threat

QUETTA: Chairman Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) Sajjad Ahmed Bhutta on Saturday distributed ration among daily wagers and poor families provided by National Governance and Empowerment Organization helping people effected by lockdown. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Accompanied with Deputy Commissioner Quetta Major retd Aurangzeb Badini, Chairman CMIT received briefing regarding relief operations being carried out by NGEO.

President National Governance and Empowerment Organization Jahangir Khilji has said, with the support of various donors, we have distributed food items among 700 families in Balochistan while distributing cash money among daily wagers.

Lauding the initiative Chairman CMIT Sajjad Ahmed Bhutta has called for unity in order to yield Pakistan out from current Coronavirus crisis added every single individual and philanthropists should come forward to help needy people looking for help during COVID-19 lockdown.

Deputy Commissioner Quetta Aurangzeb Badini has said, district administration has been taking concrete measures to help daily wagers in Quetta thus relief operations and campaigns being lunched in different phases.

