CAA issues notice partially resuming domestic flight operation

KARACHI: On the direction of the government, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has partially resumed domestic flight operations and issued a notice in this regard.

According to the notam, flight operation at Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar and Quetta airports will be partially resumed and flights from Islamabad to Gilgit will continue as usual.

During flights, social distancing between the passengers, wearing of masks will be ensured and passengers will be medically examined. It may be recalled that civil aviation had banned domestic flights till May 29.

PIA has announced special flights schedule to Europe according to which the flight from Islamabad to Barcelona will depart on May 17, the flight from Lahore to Frankfurt on May 19 and the flight from Islamabad to Milan on May 22.