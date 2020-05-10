Bodies of 9 victims recovered, 2 still missing after van plunges into canal

KHANEWAL : – Bodies of nine victims including women and children were recovered after a 32 hour long search operation when a Mian Channu bound van plunged into Mailsi Link Canal.

According to details, a van carrying 11 members of a family, who were returning from Sheikhupura, plunged into canal after exiting motorway at Abdul Hakeem Interchange.

Police and district administration reached place of the unfortunate incident closed the canal after pieces of broken windscreen and feeders of children were spotted after 22 hours.

Rescue teams launched search operation on the very next day and recovered nine bodies and van from the canal. However operation is still underway to recover remaining two bodies.

Carry van was carrying 11 passengers including four women and three children.