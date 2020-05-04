BNP to oppose any rollback of 18th Amendment: Jamaldini

QUETTA: Central Secretary General of the Balochistan National Party, Senator Dr. Jahanzeb Jamaldini has said that the speculations about the 18th Amendment which are likely to create gaps between the Center in the provinces are small after the 18th Amendment. The problems of the provinces have not been solved so much but all the nations and provinces seem to be somewhat satisfied with the 18th Amendment. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“The BNP is a national democratic political party, which has always struggled politically in the collective national interest. The party’s position in this regard has always been clear that 18th amendment would not be part of any conspiracy to roll back, but would be strongly opposed,” he added.

“The rulers should have empowered the provinces to end past injustices, deprivations and national inequalities. What is being said now is very unfortunate,” he added.

Dr. Jamaldini said that the Balochistan National Party wants to make it clear that the 18th amendment should be implemented.

“The 18th Amendment should be fully implemented. Conspiracies are not acceptable. BNP as a politically conscious and intellectual party will strongly oppose and will continue to play its positive role,” he added.

