Bilawal lauds Balochistan govt’s decision, says it’s according to ground situation

In a statement, the PPP chief stressed that the federal government should help Balochistan government in increasing and establishing its testing capacity, isolation and quarantine centres through logistic support so that the country’s poorest and largest province could cope with the alarming conditions, it is facing alongside other provinces.
Bilawal demanded that cash transfers should be made immediately similar to the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), to coronavirus affectees, especially the daily wagers, unemployed and the most deserving people.