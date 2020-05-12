Bhootani rejects nomination of Javed Jabbar as Balochistan member in NFC award

QUETTA: Independent Member National Assembly from Balochistan and ally of the PTI Aslam Bhootani has rejected the nomination of Javed Jabbar as member of the NFC board from Balochistan, protested and announced to file a petition in Court. Share this: Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Aslam Bhootani has said that why would Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal appointed a person from outside province, “is there not a single capable person from Balochistan can be nominated as a member for NFC,” he added.

“Does Javed Jabbar knows about the situation and problems of Balochistan,” Bhootani asked.

He appealed from President to withdraw the notification of nomination of Javed Jabbar, as he is going to raise the issue in parliament, will also take the matter to Court.

Aman Ullah Kanrani to present the case on behalf of MNA Aslam Bhootani.

